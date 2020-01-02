|
MILLER, Norman Douglas "Doug" Age 69, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at Good Shepherd Village. He was born April 23rd, 1950 in Talladega, Alabama the son of Willie D and Earlene (Cunningham) Miller. Doug retired July 1st, 1999 from Navistar after 30 1/2 years. Doug was a sharp dresser and was meticulous in his clothing. He loved his cars and took pride in detailing them. Doug was able to fix anything and loved working on projects. He enjoyed tending to his garden and loved to watch football especially his favorite team The Ohio State Buckeyes. He most cherished time spent with family and friends and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Cassandra Miller of Springfield; two sons: Norman Douglas Miller, Jr. "Dee" (Lisa) Miller of Powell, Ohio and Kyle D. Miller of Springfield; two grandchildren: Drew and London Miller; his siblings: Elizabeth "Liz" Silas of Huber Heights, Ohio, Willie Frank (Eloise) Miller of Bowling Green, Ohio and Charles L. (Meloni) Miller of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Percy L. (Cynthia) Davis of Springfield, Ohio; Sister-in-law, Deborah Davis of Springfield; a special niece, Metri Payne of Huber Heights, Ohio and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: DeLawrence "Deano" Miller and Larice "Red" Miller; a sister, Annette Lewis; two brothers-in-law: Charlie "Hatty"Davis, Jr. and Charles G. Silas, Sr. A celebration of his life will be on Saturday, January 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane with Bishop Ronald M. Logan officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 2, 2020