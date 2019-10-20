|
SEEVER, Norman Clyde 93, of Springfield, passed away October 17, 2019 in his home. He was born September 5, 1926 in Rushville, Missouri, the son of Fred and Blanche (McQueen) Seever. Mr. Seever was a veteran of the United States Navy and was retired from Ford Motor Company in Michigan. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Linda Seever of Springfield; grandchildren, Rebecca (Sam) Rowlett, Robert (Natalie) Seever, Jr., Andrew Seever; great-grandchildren, Noah, Hannah, Kylee, Jasiah, Cordelia, Benjamin, Mason, Ruby; sister, Velma Decooman of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings; wife, Ruby Seever; former wife, Arlene Seever; and great-grandson, Isaac. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dave Hill officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday in Cadillac Memorial Gardens West in Garden City, Michigan. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 20, 2019