SOOY, Norman C. M.D. Born in Middletown, OH, on December 23, 1937, Norm passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Brainard and Arlene Sooy, daughter Dovie Sooy, sister-in-law Patricia Sooy, daughter-in-law Heidi Sooy, mother and father-in-law Helen and Rudy Berg and brother-in-law Donald Berg. Norm is survived by Barbara Berg Sooy, his loving and devoted wife of 38 years, as well as his much-loved daughters Monica Sooy, Lisa (Joel) Cary, Melanie (John) Kain, son Norman Sooy, and stepsons Greg (Sheila) Wasmund, Todd (Tracy) Wasmund, and Kirk (Misi) Wasmund. He is also survived and loved by 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brother Robert Sooy, M.D., sisters Janet (Ed) Buras and Diana Sooy Hunter, and sister-in-law, Pam Berg Walker, as well as special nieces and nephews Kathy, Jenny and Michael Sooy, Heather and Ted Buras, and Ryan Berg Walker. Norm grew up in Middletown, Ohio, graduated from Mt. Vernon Academy, Andrews University, Columbia Union College, and Loma Linda Medical School where he became a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He proudly served as a Captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corp 1966-68 before beginning his medical practice at Rahn Hills Medical Group in Centerville, Ohio. He was a member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church and a 50-year member of the Ohio State Medical Association. His life was devoted to loving his family, treasuring friendships, caring deeply for the health and well-being of his patients, loving all music, sharing his beautiful tenor voice, reading and studying, travel, boating, pets.dogs and cats, tennis and GOLF. Cards, board games and puzzles were never on that list. The family is forever grateful to the dedicated physicians and care givers for their care and concern the past 5 years, allowing him to continue living life to the fullest. There will be a celebration of life visitation on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 3 to 8:00 p.m. at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429. The memorial service will be held 10:30 am Saturday September 28, 2019 at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, OH 45429. All are welcome. Norm taught us all how to live and how to love. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fairmont Presbyterian Church or , 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019