VANDYKE-LUDWIG, Normandee 94, of Largo, Florida, passed away March 18, 2019 at Regal Palms Assisted Living in Largo, Florida where she had resided for the last four years. She was born on December 4, 1924 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Esther and James Reich. She attended The Ohio State University and later received a BA degree in History from the University of South Florida, with an interest in ancient history and cultures. Normandee was a life-long advocate for animals and animal rescue. It was one of her many passions in life. Prior moving to Florida, she bred, raised and showed Doberman pinschers. She was an avid bridge player, belonging to several bridge groups. She is survived by her loving daughter, Sherry Dunn of Jensen Beach, Florida and husband, William Hicinbothem of Largo, Florida. Memorial contributions in Normandee's name may be made to Suncoast Hospice. Suncoast Hospice: https://suncoasthospicefoundation.org. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary