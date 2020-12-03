1/
NORMASUE KANORR
KANORR (Kelly), Normasue

Age 84 of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was a graduate of Phillipsburg High School class of 1954. Normasue was a long time member of Phillipsburg

Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and gardening. She is survived by her husband of 36 years: Thomas Kanorr, daughters: Kimberly Flora of Kettering, Stephanie (Mark) Duvall of Grove City, Angela (Fred) Requarth of Dayton, Lucinda (Dr. Gerry) Espeleta of Brookville, step-son: Michael Kanorr of FL, step-daughter: Lori (Steve) Cope of Englewood, 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sister: LaDonna Mefford of Brookville, sister-in-law: Marilyn Kelly of Brookville, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ralph and Virginia (Ford) Kelly and brother: Lowell Thomas Kelly. A

public walk-through visitation will be on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood). Private services will follow at

2:00 p.m. Entombment will be held privately at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. To view the service for Normasue and to leave an online condolence, please visit


www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 3, 2020.
