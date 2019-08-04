|
MASTON, Norville Donald III "Don" Age 56 of Columbus, died suddenly on July 28, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1962, to the late Norville Donald "Don" Maston, Jr. and Judith (Thompson) Maston. Don graduated from Kenton Ridge High School and Ohio University. He is survived by his mother; sisters, Sheila Maston and Janice (Robert) Billing; nephew, Bryant Billing; three sons whom he dearly loved; and many aunts and cousins. He was a member of the Maple Grove United Methodist Church of Columbus,Ohio for many years and a member of an Ohio University Fraternity and the Masonic Lodge. Don loved to talk your ear off, enjoyed cooking and was the consummate bargain hunter. He had a passion for music and sang for many years both in the church choir and with the Vaud-Villities in Columbus. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 11a.m.-1p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. A service to celebrate his life will begin at 1p.m. with Pastor Kathy Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 7 W. Henderson Rd., Columbus, OH 43214 or the , 2451 Crystal Dr. Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 4, 2019