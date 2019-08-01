Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. David's Catholic Church
Plantation, OH
HOECKER, Dr. Norwood Thomas "Tom" Born in Dayton, Ohio to Norwood George and Hazel Butler Hoecker. Died July 17, 2019 in Plantation, Florida. Tom graduated from Springfield Catholic Central in 1947, served in the Air Force and entered The Ohio State University School of Dentistry, graduating in 1957. He moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida and began his Dental practice. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia Reineck Hoecker, two sons, Norwood Gregory Hoecker (Mimi) and Daniel Thomas Hoecker (Vincetta), five grandchildren, a great grand daughter, a sister, Joann Hoecker Sullivan and many nieces and nephews. He was preceeded in death by his parents, his first wife, Nancy Martin Hoecker and a sister, Linda "Toni" Hoecker Ory. A Catholic Memorial Mass will be held at 10am August 3, 2019 in St. David's Catholic Church, Plantation, Florida. Memorial Contributions can be made to Catholic Central High School or Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 47777, New York, NY 10163-47777.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 1, 2019
