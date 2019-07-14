LOWE, Oakley Mitchell Age 88, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 5, 2019. Oakley worked at NCR for over 20 years, SKS Manufacturing in Centerville, and Duriron in Dayton, Ohio. During his younger days he enjoyed painting cars, buying older cars and restoring them, and was very good at fixing auto mechanical problems. Before retiring in Centerville, Ohio, he built a house in West Virginia with a mechanics garage attached but returned to Ohio in the mid 1990's to be with his family. Oakley loved sitting outside in the sun, gambling on the lottery and at the casinos, but mostly enjoyed being with family. He was a gentle soul who touched everyone he came into contact with and he will be sorely missed, especially by his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Franklin and Ida Mae Moore; brother, James Clyde Lowe; Nell Lowe Brown, partner and love of his life; and great grandchild, Annabelle. He is survived by daughters, Deborah (Robert) Dietz and Robin (Michael) Hunter; sister, Helen Ruth Arney, grandchildren, Shawn, Missy and Andy Dietz; Keven and Kyle (Ariel) Quatman, Joshua Cochran; Travis (MacKenzie) Hunter and Samantha (Cody) Shope; great grandchildren, Corey Dietz, Boe Shope, Griffin King, Jaxson Hunter; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the David's Cemetery Chapel, at 4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019