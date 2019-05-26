Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
STAPLETON, Octavia Faith Marie Beautiful infant daughter of Robert and Karla Stapleton passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at Nationwide Children's Hospital. She was born April 27th, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She is survived by her siblings: two brothers, Travis Lee and Robert Charles Lee Stapleton and two sisters, Briana Marie Enolia and Myah Marie Stapleton, all of Springfield. Her grandparents: Anna Stapleton, William Wilkerson, Kimberly Carson all of Springfield, Mark (Hope Silvers Wilson) Minerd of Georgia and Margie and David Tyree of Springfield; a great-grandmother, Carolyn Earles of Springfield; aunts and uncles; Doug and Kim Stapleton, Amber and Ed Thompson, Amanda and Chris Lovett, Stacy Carson (Ron Davis), Aaron Minerd, Mike and Heather Smith; cousins; Juan, Iiyannah, Darrien Stapleton, Hayden and Haley Thompson, Sebastian (Starr), Ashlyn, Corey, Xzavier, Jaxson Lovett; and many additional cousins and close family. She is preceded in death by her uncle Luke Minerd; great grandparents; Robert and Leahbelle Stapleton, Donald and Opal Carson, Tom Earles; a great aunt, Leila Nadine (Dot) Fitch. God gained a beautiful angel, our daughter Octavia. In just 20 short days she touched so many lives and was so full of life. Through everything, she always had a smile and fought so hard, she taught us love and strength. We will forever cherish the short time we had with her, until we meet again baby girl, we love you. #OCTAVIASTRONG. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, May 28th at 11:00 a.m. at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. with Pastor Chuck Graham officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Forest Cemetery. Memorial gifts can be made to Briana Stapleton. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 26, 2019
