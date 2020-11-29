Mr. Wilkey was my English teacher in high school and won my eternal admiration and respect through his knowledge, his innate way of teaching that made his students into lifelong friends and his total shrugging off of his visual limitations. I thank God that He blessed me with having Mr. Wilkey as a teacher at Wayne High School, Huber Heights, Ohio, who taught so much about English, but even more about life! It was a real joy to reconnect with him, and meet his dear wife, Ellen, in October 2019, at their latest place of residence.

Miss Julie Kay Smithson

Student