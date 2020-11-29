WILKEY, Jr., Oda Rollie
Age 88, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Stone Springs of Vandalia, due to COVID-19 complications. Oda was an English teacher and former Department Head for the Huber Heights City Schools,
retiring after 33 years of service. He graduated from Kiser High School, earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Bowling Green State University, where he was a member of the Men's Independent Society. He went on to earn his Master's Degree from The Ohio State University. Oda was a longtime member of the Huber Heights Democratic Club and Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Ellen; sons & daughters-in-law, Paul & Cheryl Wilkey of Vandalia, Keith & Barbara Wilkey of Springboro; daughter, Marsha Vyverberg of MS; grandchildren, Brian (Christina) Bishop-Wilkey, Andrew (Jenn) Wilkey, Chris (Amanda) Wilkey, Ben (Kelli) Wilkey,
Sarah & James Vyverberg; great-grandchildren, Everett, Noah & Lucy; sister-in-law, Arla Reitz; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Oda was preceded in death by his parents; Oda Sr. & Rosa Wilkey; siblings, Alton, Alvie,
Lawrence, Ora Belle, Irvin, Carl, Audrey, Lola, and Lloyd.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a private, virtual funeral service was held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Marker &
Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, with Pastor Dan Held officiating. Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The National Federation of the Blind
(https://www.nfb.org/donate
) for education scholarships in Oda's memory.