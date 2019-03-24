Home

BARR, Odell Age 100, passed away March 15, 2019. He is preceded in death by wife Anna, grandson Kevin and 11 siblings. He is survived by children Frances (William) Taylor, Lillian Storey, Effie Cottrell, Connie Carter, Alice Stovall, Mary Ann Hall and William Hall. 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 19 great great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Services will be Tuesday March 26, 2019 at 2060 Germantown St. Visitation 11:00 service 12:00. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. Services entrusted to: W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory, 2060 Germantown St. Dayton, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
