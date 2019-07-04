|
BOLDEN, Odell Age 84 of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born September 24, 1934 in Somerville, Tennessee and resided in Dayton, Ohio for the past 67 years. He retired from the Dayton Steel Foundry in 1983 after 28 years of service and worked at U.E.S. for 25 additional years. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mrs. Marie Bolden; son-in-law, Leroy Simpson and grand-daughter, Parris Hummons. He is survived by 7 children, Laddie Chris (Paris) Dunson, Sheryl (Frank) Harris, Rena Bolden, Norline Simpson, Fabian (Yul) Walker, Harvey (Dorinda) Bolden and Morrell (Tracy) Bolden; 28 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Service, 11:00 a.m., Friday July 5, 2019 at H.H. Roberts Funeral Home, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment, Shiloh Park Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 4, 2019