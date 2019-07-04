Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Odell BOLDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Odell BOLDEN


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Odell BOLDEN Obituary
BOLDEN, Odell Age 84 of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born September 24, 1934 in Somerville, Tennessee and resided in Dayton, Ohio for the past 67 years. He retired from the Dayton Steel Foundry in 1983 after 28 years of service and worked at U.E.S. for 25 additional years. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mrs. Marie Bolden; son-in-law, Leroy Simpson and grand-daughter, Parris Hummons. He is survived by 7 children, Laddie Chris (Paris) Dunson, Sheryl (Frank) Harris, Rena Bolden, Norline Simpson, Fabian (Yul) Walker, Harvey (Dorinda) Bolden and Morrell (Tracy) Bolden; 28 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Service, 11:00 a.m., Friday July 5, 2019 at H.H. Roberts Funeral Home, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment, Shiloh Park Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now