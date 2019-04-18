|
GRAVES, Jr., Odell Age 76, born April 7, 1943 in Warrior, AL, died April 12, 2019. He retired from the U.S. Army, Wright-Patterson AFB and Woodlawn Pepsi Cannery, Cincinnati, OH. Odell enjoyed woodworking and talking on his CB. Preceded in death by his parents, Odell Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Graves; stepmother, Elouise Robinson Graves; brother, Reginal Graves; father-in-law, Samuel T. Person. He leaves to cherish his memories, devoted wife of 37 years, Abigail Person Graves; daughter, Marion L. Graves; sister, Mary (Caesar) Chiles; brother, Rufus (Dorothy) Graves; mother-in-law, Katie L. Person; sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Bernice Person, Nannette (Jerry) Givhan; brothers-in-law, Donald and Warren Person, Melvin L. Person, Sr.; granddaughters, Alexus and Erica Graves; two great grandsons, one great granddaughter, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; dear friends, John Fuqua, Sammy Shelby. Funeral service 11 am Friday, April 19, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019