House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Odell Graves Jr.

Odell Graves Jr. Obituary
GRAVES, Jr., Odell Age 76, born April 7, 1943 in Warrior, AL, died April 12, 2019. He retired from the U.S. Army, Wright-Patterson AFB and Woodlawn Pepsi Cannery, Cincinnati, OH. Odell enjoyed woodworking and talking on his CB. Preceded in death by his parents, Odell Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Graves; stepmother, Elouise Robinson Graves; brother, Reginal Graves; father-in-law, Samuel T. Person. He leaves to cherish his memories, devoted wife of 37 years, Abigail Person Graves; daughter, Marion L. Graves; sister, Mary (Caesar) Chiles; brother, Rufus (Dorothy) Graves; mother-in-law, Katie L. Person; sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Bernice Person, Nannette (Jerry) Givhan; brothers-in-law, Donald and Warren Person, Melvin L. Person, Sr.; granddaughters, Alexus and Erica Graves; two great grandsons, one great granddaughter, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; dear friends, John Fuqua, Sammy Shelby. Funeral service 11 am Friday, April 19, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019
