|
|
QUINTON, Odell 84, of Springfield, went home to be with the love of her life, Gus, on his birthday, August 23, 2019. Odell was born on April 24, 1935, in Ned, Kentucky, daughter of the late Arcanas and Callie (Combs) Noble. She retired from Wittenberg University after over 40 years of service. Odell enjoyed bowling, making quilts and cooking, but above all else, she loved her family. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Augusta Jr., Billy Ray (Edina), Jeffrey Alan (Joyce), Ricky Dean (Gail); daughter, Katherine M. Westfall; 6 siblings; as well as 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 11a.m.-1p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER with service beginning at 1p.m. Pastor Kevin Moehn will be officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 25, 2019