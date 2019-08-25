Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Odell QUINTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Odell QUINTON


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Odell QUINTON Obituary
QUINTON, Odell 84, of Springfield, went home to be with the love of her life, Gus, on his birthday, August 23, 2019. Odell was born on April 24, 1935, in Ned, Kentucky, daughter of the late Arcanas and Callie (Combs) Noble. She retired from Wittenberg University after over 40 years of service. Odell enjoyed bowling, making quilts and cooking, but above all else, she loved her family. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Augusta Jr., Billy Ray (Edina), Jeffrey Alan (Joyce), Ricky Dean (Gail); daughter, Katherine M. Westfall; 6 siblings; as well as 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 11a.m.-1p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER with service beginning at 1p.m. Pastor Kevin Moehn will be officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Odell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
Download Now