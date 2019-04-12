ROWE, Odell Age 81, of Beavercreek passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Miami Valley Hospital South. He was born in Salyersville, Kentucky on February13, 1938 and was preceded in death by his parents, Morgan and Rosa (Craft) Rowe along with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Odell is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joann (Howard) Rowe; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Diane Rowe; his mother-in-law, Bernice Howard; 2 grandchildren, Kristin Davis and Joshua Rowe and 2 great-grandchildren, MacKenzie and Kayla Davis. He is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends. Odell was formerly employed at N.C.R. and retired from General Motors Delphi Division having been employed there from 1973 until 1998. After retiring, he worked as a bus driver for Beavercreek City Schools for 11 years. Odell was a car fanatic who enjoyed anything to do with cars and attending car shows. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road with Reverend Robert Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Byron Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5- 8 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a in memory of Odell. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary