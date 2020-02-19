Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Odessa FLETCHER


1952 - 2020
Odessa FLETCHER Obituary
FLETCHER, Odessa I. Passed away on February 16, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1952 in Springfield, the daughter of Roger A. and Delila (Warner) Fletcher. Miss Fletcher attended Fisk University and had been employed in the Call Center of the Dayton Police Department. Odessa was a member of Covington United Methodist Church. She enjoyed basket weaving, knitting and crocheting. She loved nature and taking rides to see the deer. Survivors include a brother; Roger A. Fletcher, a sister; Octavia Fletcher, four nephews, dear friend; Barbara Wegner and various other cousins and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Thursday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Barbara Wegner and Rev. Connie Deel officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 19, 2020
