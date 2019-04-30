GOODRIDGE, Ola Faye 56, of Springfield, passed away April 27, 2019 at the Ohio State University Medical Center. She was born March 4, 1963 in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of Arsel and Dessie (Hall) Hammons. Ola was employed at the Springfield Masonic Community. She enjoyed going to garage sales, working in her yard, and shopping. Everybody who knew Ola loved her, and she loved them in return. She was a special person and will be very missed. Survivors include her mother, Dessie Hammons; three children, Colby (Casey) Goodridge, Jessica (Luther) Hayslett, Karissa Goodridge, all of Springfield; grandchildren, Nathan, Austin, Colby IV, Ethan, Jozie, Ella; siblings, Tina (Roy) Everage, Dyian (Earl) Johnson, Anita Hammons, Carol (Keith) Castle, Lester Hammons; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 pm Thursday in the Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Rd. Springfield. Friends may visit with the family from 3-5 pm. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary