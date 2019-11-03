|
|
MICHAEL, Ola "June" Age 100, passed away October 29, 2019 at Brookhaven Nursing Center. Born September 1, 1919 in Hastings, West Virginia, June was the daughter of the late Oliver Jackson and Ara Belle (Lowe) Michael. She graduated with a B.A. in Education from Fairmont State University in 1943. Upon graduation, she relocated to Dayton, Ohio and was employed at Fairfield Aviation Depot. In 1945 she began her employment at Delco Products where she spent many years as an executive secretary, retiring after 36 years of service. June was a long-time volunteer at Cox Arboretum and a member of the Dayton Woman's Club. She had been a member of Centerville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with friends, playing bridge, reading, gardening, and traveling and she especially cherished her family. Along with her parents, June was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Michael and sister, Nelle (Michael) Murbach. She is survived by niece Kim (Ken) Hamilton, who she thought of as a daughter, and her children, Chandra, Tyler, and Kara, who she considered her grandchildren. She is survived by special nephews Mike (Charlotte) Michael, Tom (Joyce) Michael, Matt Michael and nieces Jackie (Elmer) Towns and Johnna (Paul) Shelton. A celebration of life service will be held at 2pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering officiated by Rev. Dr. Herbie Miller. Friends will be received at 1:30pm prior to the service. A private family internment service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Brookville, Ohio. The family extends a special thank you to Brookhaven Nursing Center and for the compassionate care given to June. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cox Arboretum Foundation, 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45449 for the purchase of a park bench in the wildflower garden in her memory. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019