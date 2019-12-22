Home

WILLIAMS (Brame), Ola Ophelia Age 97 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, 12:00 PM at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W. Fifth St., Dayton OH 45402, Rev. Elmer S. Martin officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Monday at the church beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019
