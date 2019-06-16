|
CARSON, Olanda L. 31, passed away June 10, 2019. She was born November 12, 1987 the daughter of Fred and Lynnette (Bush) Carson. She is survived by her loving parents, brothers, Isaiah (Joti) Carson and Andre Terrell; sister, Jessica Williams and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 16, 2019