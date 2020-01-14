|
SEXTON, Olean Age 88, of West Milton, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Olean was born in Jasper, Alabama on December 7, 1931 to the late, Luther & Myrtle Wisenhunt. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Osban "Lee" Sexton; sisters, Vonda and Mavis; and brother, William "Bud". Olean is survived by her sons, Steve (Judy) Sexton and Danny Sexton; grandchildren, Candy Sexton, Stevie Sexton, Danny Sexton Jr., Dana Sexton-Reese, Corey Sexton and Mike Sexton; great-grandchildren, Cody Sizer, Garrett Sexton, Katie Conley, Abigail Sexton, Nathan "Spanky" Conley and Olivia Sexton; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 1-2pm at Newcomer Funeral Home South Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439). The service will follow at 2pm. Olean will be laid to rest next to her husband, Lee at Evergreen Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Bethany Village and Ohio's for their compassion and care for Olean. To leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020