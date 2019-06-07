|
RAYBERN, Oleta Dunn Age 80 of Springboro passed away Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born November 17, 1938 in Bethlehem, IN the daughter of George and Ella Mae (Fisher) Stone. Oleta is survived by her loving husband, John A. Raybern, children, Janet (Terry) Fox, June (David) Rothchild, Judy Elswick and Jerry (Delenna) Dunn, 6 grandchildren, Kelly, Karen, Andrea, Katlyn, Christopher, James Jr. and Chasity. 10 great grandchildren. She also leaves 6 siblings, Lucy, Juanita, George, John, Dixie and Rocky. Funeral Services will be Saturday 3:00 pm at the First Freedom Baptist Church, 3315 Main St. Moraine, OH 45439. Visitation will begin Saturday at 1:00 pm at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Dayton National Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 7, 2019