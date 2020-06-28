Olga KASTNER

KASTNER, Olga B. Age 98, of Lebanon, Ohio, formerly of State Center, Iowa, passed away June 14, 2020, at Otterbein Senior Living Community in Lebanon. Services for Olga will be held on Saturday, June 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church in State Center, Iowa. Olga was born September 20, 1921, to parents Adolph and Bertha (Kushman) Schoeneck in Enterprise, Wisconsin. She graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1939 and went on to attend Oneida Teacher's Normal School. Olga taught school for 5 years in Wisconsin. She was united in marriage to Anton "Tony" Kastner on June 15, 1946, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Enterprise, Wisconsin. They moved to State Center and lived there for 40 years before Tony passed away. Olga stayed in State Center until 2014, when she moved to Ohio to be near her son David and his family. Olga was a very active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in State Center. She taught Sunday school for more than 50 years and sang in the choir. After moving, she became a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church in Mason, Ohio and made many new friends. Olga enjoyed playing cards, baking, and writing poems and plays. Left to cherish her memory is her son David (Margaret) Kastner, granddaughter Laurie (Scott) Doughman, great-grandchildren Paige and Ryan Doughman, and many nieces and nephews. Olga is preceded in death by her beloved husband Tony; her parents; her five brothers and 4 sisters. In lieu of flowers, people may want to contribute to these charities near and dear to Olga and her family: PKD Foundation PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187 https://pkdcure.org or King of Kings Lutheran Church 3621 Socialville-Foster Rd, Mason, OH 45040 https://www.koklcms.org. Online condolences may be sent to www.hoskisnfh.com
Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Jun. 28, 2020.