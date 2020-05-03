|
BOYD (Wendell), Olive Rodgers Passed away on May 1, 2020 at her home on the farm north of New Carlisle, Ohio at the age of 94. She was born March 9, 1926 at Akron, Ohio, daughter of Earl S. and Olive K. (Rodgers) Wendell. She was raised in Akron, Canton, and Mansfield, Ohio and graduated nursing school at Akron as a Registered Nurse. She met Donald L. Boyd while she was working as the school nurse at Hiram College, and they were married on November 24, 1949 at Akron. After a brief residence at Kingman, Ohio where her husband was a school teacher for a couple of years, they lived primarily in Montgomery and Clark Counties, Ohio where they raised their six children. Olive was a prolific watercolor artist and taught watercolor painting classes for many years at the Hotel Gallery in Tipp City, Ohio, where she had many good friends. Olive was a devoted and loving wife to her husband and a devoted mother to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was keenly interested in the lives of her friends and family, and loved to help anyone who needed a helping hand. Her house was a place where anyone would find a friend, a meal, and a bed for the night. She had many friends in the local neighborhood, across the country, and around the world. She loved to garden and enjoyed a drive though the countryside whenever possible. She was a member of the Honey Creek Presbyterian Church. Olive was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her brother, Earl "Bud" Wendell and wife Janice of Nashville, TN; and by her six children and their spouses, Donald (Susan), Mary (Howard) Dodds, Elizabeth (Jesse) Persinger, David (Becky), James (Pamela), and Margaret "Peggy" (James) Jenkins; and by her grandchildren, Chela, Stephanie, Sasha, David, Lauren, Gabriel, Emily, John, Jarrod, Elizabeth, Aaron, and James; and by nine great-grandchildren and two more on the way. She will be dearly missed by every one of them. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date, on the farm where she lived for the past 56 years. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting Olive's family with her final wishes. www.adkinsfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020