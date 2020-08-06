1/1
Oliver HAGANS Sr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oliver's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAGANS, Oliver Stanton Age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life July 24, 2020. He was born July 14, 1942, in Knott County, Kentucky, to the late James Hagans and Nora Johnson. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and worked at Truck and Bus/GM more than 40 years. Oliver was also preceded in death by his son, Oliver Hagans, Jr. He is survived by (1) daughter, Seprina Hagans; (2) sons, Antonio Hagans and Ryan Crawford; (2) stepsons, Andre and Angelo; (7) grandchildren, and (6) great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., with Reverend Robert Jackson, Officiating. Interment: West Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved