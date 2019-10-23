|
|
WILLIAMS, Oliver Richard Age 89 of Wayne Township, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Hospice. He was born in Hooven, Ohio on April 6, 1930, the son of Archie and Reba (Retherford) Williams and was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. On June 19, 1953, he married Clarabell Rohrer. Oliver was a member of the Jacksonburg United Methodist Church and an active and retired member of the Plumbers, Pipefitters, & Mechanical Equipment Service Local Union N.O. 392. Survivors include his wife, Clarabell; three children, Sue (Greg) Weber, Mark (Paula Steates) Williams, and Chris (Jamie) Williams; five grandchildren, Krista (Brandon), Eryn, Samantha, Morganne, and Riley; one great-grandchild, Ainsley; many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Simonson Chapel Cemetery on St. Route 503 (West Elkton Rd) in Wayne Township, Ohio. Zettler Funeral Home is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jacksonburg United Methodist Church or St. Elizabeth Healthcare Hospice wish list. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 23, 2019