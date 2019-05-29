|
BROWN, Ollie M. 79, formerly of Riverside passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her home in Sparta, Tennessee. She was born April 29, 1940 in Dayton Ohio to parents Harry & Mossie (Harris) Violet. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband Morrison (Slim) Brown, brothers Virgil, Ed & Buddy Violet & special friend Lorene Edwards. She is survived by her three daughters & sons-in-law: Mary (Dean) Berger, Vickie (Danny) Brown, and Odell (Tim) Howell. Special Granddaughter Rebekah L. Walters, Grandchildren Haley (Joey), Dillon (Cheyenne), great grandson Bentley. Sisters: Ethel Berger & Mary Thornton. Many nieces, nephews & friends. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 Spaulding Road Church of God, 1658 Spaulding Rd., Dayton, OH 45432. Pastors Larry Thomas & Tim Hamilton officiating. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Spaulding Road Church of God. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 29, 2019