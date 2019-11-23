Home

Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Ollie COATES


1923 - 2019
Ollie COATES Obituary
COATES, Ollie Age 96, of Lebanon, Ohio (formerly Springboro, Ohio) passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019. Ollie was born April 15, 1923 to the late Hattie and Leslie Combs. Ollie is survived by her son, Gary Coates (Pam); sister, Carlene Caudill; grandson, Nathan (Janna); granddaughter, Jennifer DeMario (Frank) and great-grandchildren, Chloe, Luke, Levi and Claire Coates and Giuliana and Theanna DeMario. Ollie was preceded in death by her spouse, Lawrence Coates; spouse, Dan Burton; son, David Coates; brothers and sisters, Ed Combs, Goodloe Combs and Jean McFarland. A visitation for Ollie will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, OH 45005, with a funeral service immediately following visitation. A burial will occur at Springboro Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Coates family.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 23, 2019
