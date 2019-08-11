Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery
3377 US Rt. 35
West Alexandria, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oma Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oma Brown


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oma Brown Obituary
BROWN, Oma M. Formerly of Kettering, OH and Loma Linda, CA, passed away Thursday August 8, 2019. Born January 24, 1935 in Purcell, OK, she was a daughter of the late Albert L. and Charity (Chitwood) Brown. Oma was a graduate of the Diploma Program of the Miami Valley School of Nursing, and worked as a Registered Nurse in Loma Linda and the Dayton area. A member of the Kettering Seventh Day Church, she enjoyed photography and garage sales. Survived by sister Betty Rust of Eaton; nephew Michael Rust and companion Diana Lubic of Chandler, AZ; niece Janice Taynor of Eaton; longtime friend like a sister Betty Dunlap of Kettering; and great niece Cassidy Marie Rust of Chandler. Graveside services 11:00 AM Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery 3377 US Rt. 35 West Alexandria. Memorial contributions may be made to or the Kettering Seventh Day Adventist Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria. www.rlcfc.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now