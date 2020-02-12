|
|
MITCHELL-BARGER, Oma Lou Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Oma Lou was born in Clay Co., Kentucky on September 10, 1934 to Levi and Berthe (nee Grigsby) Hoskins. She was a member Fellowship Christian Center. Oma Lou is survived by her daughters, JoeAnn (Greg) Ewing and Rita (John) Suttles; her grandchildren, Steve Saylor, Michael Grubb, John Jr., Paul and Rachel Suttles; her great-grandchildren, Megan, Jenna, Sara, Donovan, Jeremiah, Isaiah and McKenzie; her great great-grand daughter, Meadow; her half siblings, Gene, Clarance, Kenneth, Marie, Christine, Phyllis and Maxine Hoskins; and many close family and friends. Oma Lou was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years, Donald Mitchell; her husband of 14 years, Aulton Barger; her sister, Helen Clendenon; and her brothers, Seldon, Junior, Walter and Ernest Hoskins. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Houston Marcum officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 12, 2020