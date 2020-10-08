1/1
ONA CORNETT
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ONA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CORNETT (Hamilton), Ona Age 94, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020, at Diversicare of Bradford Place. She was born on January 29, 1926, in Farler, Kentucky, (Perry County), to the late Robert Hamilton and Sallie (Caudill) Hamilton. She attended Stratton School. She worked as a buyer for the G.C. Murphy Company in Middletown for 20 years. On September 2, 1972, she married Dover Cornett in Middletown. They were blessed to have 42 happy years together. They were members of the Laurel Avenue Church of Christ, in Hamilton. Ona is survived by sister, Alphia (Caudill) Forester; brothers, Bob (Emma) Hamilton, Lonnie (Marsha) Hamilton, Russell Hamilton, Justin (Adalin) Hamilton; seven sisters-in-law, Stacy (Jerry) Crow, Joyce Hamilton, Polly Lucas, Martha Sturgill, Jessie Joseph, Mary Thacker, Yvonne Cornett; stepchildren, Jim (Teresa) Cornett, Linda (John) Loman, Pam (Eugene) Hurley; grandchildren, Shane (Rose) Hurley, Jason (Kelly) Hurley, Jennifer (Stan) Adler, Ashley (Matt) Meiring; great-grandchildren, Ashylnn, Harliann, Willow, Michael, Christopher, Jackson, Addyson, Anthony, Lucas, Kevin; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dover; and five brothers, Rollie, Matt, Dan, Earl, and Leon Hamilton. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 2pm at the Rose Hill Burial Park, with Charles Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made, in Ona's memory, to Laurel Avenue Church of Christ: Food Bank, 1049 Laurel Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015, or a charity of your choice. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the entire staff of Bradford Place for Ona's kind and compassionate care. Masks are requested for everyone's safety due to the coronavirus. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved