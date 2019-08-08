Home

Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Onalee BOWLING


1925 - 2019
Onalee BOWLING Obituary
BOWLING, Onalee Age 93 passed away Monday August 5, 2019. She was born October 7, 1925 in Pineville, KY to the late William and Minnie (nee Marcum) Holden. Onalee is survived by her children Curt Inman, Brenda Cobb, Joe (Jeanette) Inman, Dennis Inman; 17 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 16 great great grandchildren; loving nieces Linda (Dale) Thompson, Shirley Hecker for their time and effort with Aunt Onalee and was also survived by many other nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was also preceded in death by four children James Inman, Richard Inman, Sue Adams, Ron Inman; one grandson Terry Adams. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield Friday August 9, 2019 from 10AM until the time of the funeral service at 12NOON with Pastor Larry Peters officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 8, 2019
