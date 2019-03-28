Home

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 610-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Canaan Missionary Baptist Church
5191 Hoover Ave
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Canaan Missionary Baptist Church
5191 Hoover Ave
Onedia White Obituary
WHITE, Onedia Age 71, went home to glory on March 21, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Josh & Mary Vaughn, son Ronald "Blue" White and 2 brothers and 3 sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory her son Ryan White, brothers Ivan Vaughn and Lee Vaughn, special nieces and nephew Martha Jean White, Joemma Vaughn and Larry Vaughn, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church 5191 Hoover Ave. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service 11am. Interment at West Memory Gardens. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019
