FARMER, Onieta Louise



87, loving wife to Earl Ray Farmer for 65 years, passed away on November 17, 2020. She recently resided in Hondo, Texas under the care of her youngest daughter Janice;



after relocating from Fairborn, Ohio. Onieta is survived by 4 children: Reggie (Mark Reed), Terry (Stuart Gyde), Linda Balsiger, and Janice Allen, her brother Earl Glen McKeown & sisters: Wanda Faye Luellen & Carlene Cooke. Earl & Onieta were blessed with 22 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is experiencing a sweet heavenly reunion with her parents Lennie & Dorothy McKeown, sisters: Freda Marie & Janice Ilene, brothers: Wendell Leon, Harold Clay, and James Darrell, sons-in-law: Kenny Allen & Dean Balsiger, grandson: Brian, great-grandchildren: Franklin James, Kaylee, Eliana, and a few born into heaven before they could be named.



Born and raised in Ohio County, Kentucky. Onieta married Earl Farmer, the love of her life, at 18 years old. Onieta loved to sing, and play the piano with her friends and close family. She was very involved with her church. Earl and Onieta served the local community in Dayton, Ohio, for many years through their grocery stores. Onieta is remembered for her grace,



compassion, deep love for friends and family, her quick wit and the wisdom she shared with all. She was such a great



encourager to her daughters. So frequently exclaiming "You got this girl!" She loved the Lord with all her heart & looked forward to meeting Jesus face-to-face and walking in the



garden with her Lord.



The burial will be held on Monday, November 30th at Adaburg Baptist Church Cemetery in Hartford, Kentucky at 2 PM. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Due to COVID precautions, a Celebration of Life service will be determined at a later date.



