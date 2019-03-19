Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal Cole

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Opal Cole Obituary
COLE, Opal T. 92, of New Carlisle passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born June 20, 1926 in Mulberry, KY, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Mary Taylor. Opal was a longtime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She loved square dancing with her husband and quilting. Opal is preceded in death by her husband Vestal Owen Cole; daughters Doris Dysinger and Connie Evans; and grandchildren Eric and Stevie. She is survived by her son William "Bill" (Lisa) Cole; a sister Rose Wilson; son-in-law Dave Dysinger; grandchildren Natalie, David Jr., Greg and Jeremy; and ten great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday from 5-8 PM at Croley Funeral Home, Williamsburg, KY. The funeral service to honor Opal will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Croley Funeral Home. Local arrangements have been entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now