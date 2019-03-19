|
COLE, Opal T. 92, of New Carlisle passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born June 20, 1926 in Mulberry, KY, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Mary Taylor. Opal was a longtime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She loved square dancing with her husband and quilting. Opal is preceded in death by her husband Vestal Owen Cole; daughters Doris Dysinger and Connie Evans; and grandchildren Eric and Stevie. She is survived by her son William "Bill" (Lisa) Cole; a sister Rose Wilson; son-in-law Dave Dysinger; grandchildren Natalie, David Jr., Greg and Jeremy; and ten great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday from 5-8 PM at Croley Funeral Home, Williamsburg, KY. The funeral service to honor Opal will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Croley Funeral Home. Local arrangements have been entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 19, 2019