KELHOFFER, Opal "Gladys" Age 71, of Franklin, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 24, 1948 in Wolfe County, KY to Zion and Delphia (Blackburn) Reynolds. She worked in Quality Control for BlackHawk Automotive for over 30 years. She was a member of Fraternal Order of the Eagles #3458. Gladys is survived by her daughter, Vicky Lamb of Franklin; son, Jimmy (Danielle) Patrick of Middletown; grandchildren, Michael (Ashley) Rose, Alisha (Jordon) Rose, JJ, Lizzy, Karen Willoughby; siblings, Glenn (Carolyn) Reynolds, Curtis (Shelly) Reynolds, Jerry (Kathy) Reynolds, Raymond (Denise) Reynolds, Narcissus Patrick; numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald Kelhoffer; brother, Lewis Reynolds. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home with Jerry Minor officiating. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 8, 2019