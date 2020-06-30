Opal SIZEMORE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Opal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIZEMORE, Opal 92, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Life celebration services begin with a visitation on Wednesday, July 1st, from 4-8 pm, at the Church of Eastmont, 1380 Spaulding Rd., Dayton, and continue with funeral services at 10:30 am on Thursday, July 2nd, at the church. Pastor David Faile officiating. Burial in Byron Cemetery, Fairborn. In memory of Opal, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse (samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/memorial-giving/). To view Opal's full life story obituary, click on her name at: www.ConnerAndKoch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Church of Eastmont
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Church of Eastmont
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
937-848-6651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved