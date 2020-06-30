Opal SIZEMORE

SIZEMORE, Opal 92, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Life celebration services begin with a visitation on Wednesday, July 1st, from 4-8 pm, at the Church of Eastmont, 1380 Spaulding Rd., Dayton, and continue with funeral services at 10:30 am on Thursday, July 2nd, at the church. Pastor David Faile officiating. Burial in Byron Cemetery, Fairborn. In memory of Opal, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse (samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/memorial-giving/). To view Opal's full life story obituary, click on her name at: www.ConnerAndKoch.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 30, 2020.