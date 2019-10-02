Home

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
1923 - 2019
Opal STEPHENS Obituary
STEPHENS, Opal Martha 96, of New Carlisle, passed away at home, Sunday, September 29, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born July 28, 1923 in Clay County, WV, the daughter of the late James and Mary Slack. Opal was a very loving mother and cherished grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband Bonny Stephens; daughter-in-lawCindy Stephens; two brothers; and three sisters. She is survived by her son Dave Stephens; daughter Bonnie Lea (Skip) Gjerde; grandchildren Kerry (Russ) Mathis, Craig Stephens, Kara Gjerde and Steve Gjerde; two sisters; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service to honor Opal will be Thursday, October, 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM in TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
