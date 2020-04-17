|
TURNER, Opal 96, of Miamisburg, passed away surrounded by family April 15, 2020, marking the end of a long and well-lived life. Born on August 28, 1923, in Wolfe County, Kentucky, Opal was the oldest of Carl and Josie Trent's eight children. As a young woman she moved to Miamisburg, securing a job and an apartment of her own. It was at that apartment building she met her husband of 73 years, Elmer. Together they raised three children, doted on five grandchildren, and later enjoyed the laughter and shenanigans of 15 great-grandchildren, keeping a special toy room in the house for their visits. She could grow anything, putting her green thumb to good use cultivating countless houseplants and enviable vegetable gardens. Her cooking skills were just as impressive, making her dishes the first emptied at every pot luck. Never one to sit idly, Opal embraced every day, running her home, keeping up with family, canning all varieties of vegetables and jellies, working puzzles, watching her shows, and doing word finds. She was smart, funny, and strong, taking on any number of struggles with quiet grace and an unbendable spirit that lives on in those left missing her greatly, including her daughter Phyllis (Carl) and sons Norman, and Keith (Mike), grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Due to current limitations, services will be held privately but will stream on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/AndersonFuneral/; please call Anderson Funeral Home for more information, 937-746-6455. In lieu of flowers, please plant a vegetable or flower of your own and let them grow this spring in her memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 17, 2020