|
|
YORK, Opal Wakefield Born September 22, 1924 of Dayton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord January 8, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Roy York. Loving mother of David (Darlene) York. Proud grandmother of Angela (Tim) Sweeney and Ryan York. Cherished great grandmother of Collin and Carly Sweeney. Dear sister of Frank Wakefield, Ralph Wakefield and Susie Norton. Opal was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Swartzel and Sim Wakefield, and numerous siblings. Opal enjoyed many years working at National City Bank and as a Sunday School Teacher. She was also a proud Breast Cancer Survivor. Family and friends will be received 12 to1pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Avenue at Rahn Road, Dayton, OH 45429 followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm. Internment, Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020