CLEMENTS, Ophelia Age 86, widow of James P. Clements Sr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. She was a lifetime homemaker who loved her family and friends immensely. She was preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Janet H. Clements, eldest son, James P. Clements, Jr., and her brothers, Jesse J. George Jr., Julius George, and sister, Lee Esther Jackson. She leaves to cherish her memory with her children, Shirley Haslam, Deborah (Robert) Campbell, Belinda Wright, Kim Zachery, Jody (Cathi) Clements, Tammi Clements, Mona (Harry) Walton, Mary (Daniel) Allen, Joy Clements, Anthony (Angela) Clements, Jason Clements, Jarrod Clements, special daughter Shelley Clements, 32 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. She is also survived by two siblings, Jacquelyn (Harold) Woodall and Bobby George. Funeral services will be held on, SATURDAY, April 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Maranatha Worship Center, 4501 Wolf Road, Dayton Ohio, 45416. Viewing will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m.; family will receive visitors from 10:00-11:00a.m. Interment: Monday, April 8, 2019, 10:15 A.M., at Dayton Nation Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019