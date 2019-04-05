HARSHAW, Ora Jeanetta 95, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Springfield Masonic Community. She was born August 20, 1923 in Birminham, Alabama to Simon and Susie Elston. Ora was a caring, gental, and loving women. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1942 and worked for many years as a sale associate for the JC Penny Co. She leaves to mourn her passing a son, Henry (Miriam) Harshaw of Springfield, Ohio; grandchildren; Jeffrey (Carmen) Harshaw of Springfield, Ohio; Audra (Lance) Taylor of San Antonio, Texas, Nicole (Luther) Folson of Water Valley, Mississippi, and Christopher Moore of Huber Heights; six great grandchilden and a number of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends as she touched the lives of many. Ora was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter and son-in-law, Candace and Thomas Moore; sisters, Velma Bey, Ethel Nunn, Beulah Elston, Bessie Elston, and Virginia Weaver; brother, Ralph Elston; special nephews, Ralph Mckenzie Sr. and Hubert Elston. Special thanks to the staff at the Petticrew Center, Fieldcrest Village; at the Springfield Masonic Community for the excellent care they gave Ora over the past seven years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in her memory, to the , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp rd. Dayton, Ohio 45459 Service for Ora Harshaw will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 S. Yellow Springs St. Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:00am until time of service which will be at 11:00am with Pastor James Cobb officating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls Freeman Funeral Home. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary