Ora ROBINSON
ROBINSON (Norment), Ora Ora (Norment) Robinson, 94, resident of Dayton, OH, since 1959, peacefully passed on September 21, 2020. She was born in Whiteville, TN, (7/6/1926) to the late Ida Deadman and Major Norment. She was preceded in death in death by her husband John Robinson, four brothers and four sisters. Ora is survived by one sister, three deeply loved children, Jeraldine Smith, Arye Davis, and Allie Butler (Shelia), 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews. Walk-through Visitation 10-10:45 am, Tuesday, September 29th at H.H. Roberts Funeral Home, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Family Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Corinthian Baptist Church Scholarship Fund. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
