Ora ROLFE
ROLFE, Ora "The Big 'O'"

Age 82, of Dayton, passed away on October 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Anne; son, Timothy; and

parents, Margaret and Ora Rolfe. Survived by his son, Nicholas (Barbara); 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a host of extended family, and faithful companion "Spunky." Ora

belonged to the Stiver's Athletic Hall of Fame. He worked for McCall's Printing Company for many years, and also worked for Centerville Schools. There will be no services held at this time. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel.


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
