MILLER, Oral Age 89, of Middletown, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born August 15, 1930, in Harvey, Kentucky, the son of Grandville and Maudi (Williams) Miller. Oral was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his three children, Tim Miller, Cindy Miller Cornett and Jim Miller; grandchildren, Tiffany Miller Devor, Rachael Miller Rossi, Ryan Cornett and Ashley Halley; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Hunter Rossi, Boone and Merida Devor, Joey Cornett and Jace Halley; and his siblings, Lois, Raymond, Rufus, Flora and Darliss. Oral was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years, Peggy L. (Turner) Miller; and siblings, Parilee, Estall, Ernal and Vergile. Funeral services will be at 11:30 AM on July 1, 2020, at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 AM, prior to the service. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 30, 2020.