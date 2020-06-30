Oral MILLER
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Oral's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILLER, Oral Age 89, of Middletown, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born August 15, 1930, in Harvey, Kentucky, the son of Grandville and Maudi (Williams) Miller. Oral was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his three children, Tim Miller, Cindy Miller Cornett and Jim Miller; grandchildren, Tiffany Miller Devor, Rachael Miller Rossi, Ryan Cornett and Ashley Halley; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Hunter Rossi, Boone and Merida Devor, Joey Cornett and Jace Halley; and his siblings, Lois, Raymond, Rufus, Flora and Darliss. Oral was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years, Peggy L. (Turner) Miller; and siblings, Parilee, Estall, Ernal and Vergile. Funeral services will be at 11:30 AM on July 1, 2020, at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 AM, prior to the service. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved