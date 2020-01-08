Home

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
WELLS, Orbie E. "Gene" Age 76 of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Hill Springs Nursing Center in Springboro. He was born on August 3, 1943 in Middletown, the son of the late Orbie & Sarah (Mobley) Wells. Mr. Wells was a retired Forklift operator for Leggett & Platt with over 30 years of service and was a member of the Home Avenue First Church of God in Trenton. Preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Wells, a grandson Ronnie Gibbs and son-in-law Scott Taulbee. He is survived by 6 daughters Michelle (Andrew) Baker, Penny Moore, Tammy (Dennis) Gibbs, Teresa (Tom) Pennington, Thelma (Scott) Mobley, Lois (Billy) Turner, 4 brothers Donald (Mary) Wells, Robert (Barbara) Wells, Anthony (Marsha) Wells, Steve (Sue) Wells, 3 sisters Pat (Gary) Mahan, Debbie (A.C.) Davis, Peggy (Doug) Wilson, 11 grandchildren Donnie, Amber, Jasmine, Dennis, Tawni, Kyler, Scotty, Adam, Jacob, Sammy & Joey, as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the HERR-RIGGS FUNERAL HOME, 210 S. Main St., Middletown with Pastor Todd Wallen officiating. Burial Butler County Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at this website, www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 8, 2020
