Oretta SHIVERDECKER
SHIVERDECKER, Oretta J. Age 82 of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. Oretta as born November 27, 1937, to the late Edison and Frances (Starkey) Shiverdecker. Also preceding her in death was her sister Carol A. Kelly. She is survived by her niece Penny and husband Mark Rudd, 2 nephews; Tim and wife Cynthia Hadley, James and wife Kim, 5 great-nephews; Chris, Dylan, Josh, Kaiden and Karter, 2 great-nieces; Morgan and Jessica, and brother-in-law Rev. Frank Kelly. Graveside services will be Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Springfield Friends Cemetery Adams Twp. (Clinton Co.), Ohio with Rev. Frank Kelly officiating. Arrangements: Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton, OH.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
