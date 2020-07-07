Orin HOOPER

HOOPER, Orin D. 88, of Springfield, passed away on Friday morning, July 3, 2020. He was born in Springfield on February 9, 1932, the son of the late David and Helen (Snyder) Hooper. Orin retired as a machinist from Carmichael Machine Tool and later worked as a groundskeeper for the Clark County Fairgrounds. He is survived by four children, Orin D. (Elizabeth) Hooper, Jr., Elizabeth (Thomas) McQuaid, Richard (Judith) Hooper, and Gerald L. "Duke" (Maria) Hooper; sister, Annie Walker; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jerry (Neely) Hooper; son, Ronald Hooper; a sister, Ruth Hosier; and brother, Pete Hooper. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com