WILHOITE, Orion "Bimmy" Orion "Bimmy" Wilhoite of Dayton, Ohio passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of sixty three. Orion was born January 30, 1957 to James and Susie Wilhoite in Dayton, Ohio. He was a graduate of Patterson Co-Op (1975) and Urbana University (1999). He was a former saxophonist with Ohio-based funk band Slave. He was preceded in death by: parents James and Susie Wilhoite and brother, Don. Surviving members include: sister Valita, and nephews Theron Barry, Dennis Wilhoite Sr., and Dennis Wilhoite Jr. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2020