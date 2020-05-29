VICKERS, Sr., Oris "Ray" Age 83, Dayton, formerly of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Ray was a hard worker and devoted family man. He loved spending his time with his grandchildren and traveling. He also liked to play golf and go fishing, especially on trips to Canada. Ray enjoyed all sports and would cheer on the Reds, Bengals, and Ohio State Buckeyes. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joetta (Shockey) Vickers of Brookville; children, Oris Ray (Sheryl) Vickers Jr. of Brookville, Jerry (Teri) Vickers of Indian Lake, Faye (John) Smith of KY, Michael (Marci) Vickers of WA, and Teresa (Kyle) Pullins of Union; grandchildren, Jami, Michael, Marcus, Zachary, Christopher, Samanntha, Kirsten, Trevor and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Griffin, Mia, Bennett, Cole, and Dillon and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Edna Vickers and six sisters and three brothers. Funeral services will be held privately by the family. The family will have a walk through visitation on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Brookville Full Gospel Church of God (235 S Wolf Creek St, Brookville). Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 29, 2020.