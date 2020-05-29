Oris VICKERS Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Oris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VICKERS, Sr., Oris "Ray" Age 83, Dayton, formerly of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Ray was a hard worker and devoted family man. He loved spending his time with his grandchildren and traveling. He also liked to play golf and go fishing, especially on trips to Canada. Ray enjoyed all sports and would cheer on the Reds, Bengals, and Ohio State Buckeyes. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joetta (Shockey) Vickers of Brookville; children, Oris Ray (Sheryl) Vickers Jr. of Brookville, Jerry (Teri) Vickers of Indian Lake, Faye (John) Smith of KY, Michael (Marci) Vickers of WA, and Teresa (Kyle) Pullins of Union; grandchildren, Jami, Michael, Marcus, Zachary, Christopher, Samanntha, Kirsten, Trevor and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Griffin, Mia, Bennett, Cole, and Dillon and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Edna Vickers and six sisters and three brothers. Funeral services will be held privately by the family. The family will have a walk through visitation on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Brookville Full Gospel Church of God (235 S Wolf Creek St, Brookville). Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved